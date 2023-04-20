Hang Seng Index displayed on a screen in Central, Hong Kong in February 2023. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Macau casino stocks lead Hong Kong market rebound as JPMorgan, UBS upgrade China growth forecasts, Goldman sees bounce fading
- JPMorgan and UBS lifted their China GDP forecasts for 2023 after a stronger than expected recovery last quarter; Goldman sees post-Covid bounce fading
- Chinese lenders kept key lending rates unchanged at monthly setting on Thursday
Hang Seng Index displayed on a screen in Central, Hong Kong in February 2023. Photo: Li Jiaxing