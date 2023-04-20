High angle view of Shanghai COSCO two Bay City (Zhongyuan Liangwan city) in Putuo District along Suzhou river.PHOTO: Shutterstock
Hedge funds exit China property bonds after booking triple digit gains
- Shanghai Bull Asset Management is concerned about the sector’s debt burden and has sold all its CIFI Holdings Group bonds after purchases of those beaten down assets helped spur a 523% increase in its distressed-debt strategy in 2022
- Shanghai Silver Leaf Investment which booked a 136% gain last year using interest-rate swaps, has dumped almost its entire portfolio of home builder bonds it scooped up late last year in a high-yield strategy when policy easing boosted prices
