High angle view of Shanghai COSCO two Bay City (Zhongyuan Liangwan city) in Putuo District along Suzhou river.PHOTO: Shutterstock
High angle view of Shanghai COSCO two Bay City (Zhongyuan Liangwan city) in Putuo District along Suzhou river.PHOTO: Shutterstock
China property
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hedge funds exit China property bonds after booking triple digit gains

  • Shanghai Bull Asset Management is concerned about the sector’s debt burden and has sold all its CIFI Holdings Group bonds after purchases of those beaten down assets helped spur a 523% increase in its distressed-debt strategy in 2022
  • Shanghai Silver Leaf Investment which booked a 136% gain last year using interest-rate swaps, has dumped almost its entire portfolio of home builder bonds it scooped up late last year in a high-yield strategy when policy easing boosted prices

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:02pm, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
High angle view of Shanghai COSCO two Bay City (Zhongyuan Liangwan city) in Putuo District along Suzhou river.PHOTO: Shutterstock
High angle view of Shanghai COSCO two Bay City (Zhongyuan Liangwan city) in Putuo District along Suzhou river.PHOTO: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE