A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Alibaba, BYD lead Hong Kong stock retreat as mainland funds seen exiting from market while currency weakens

  • Funds from mainland China pulled more than HK$5 billion from the local market on Thursday, the first net selling since April 12
  • Hong Kong’s currency is glued to the weak end of its trading amid capital flight concerns, prompting the monetary authority to intervene this week

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 11:53am, 21 Apr, 2023

