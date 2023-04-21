An excavator loads coal onto a train in Pingdingshan in central Henan province. All listed central state-owned Chinese enterprises are expected to disclose ESG information by year end. Photo: Reuters
ESG investing
China’s US$1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund backs ESG investment while resistance hardens in the US

  • Some 65 per cent of listed central state-owned enterprises issue ESG reports, twice the disclosure rate for all Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies at end-2022
  • Among SOE issuers in the MSCI World Index, a fifth of them received ESG upgrades last year, compared with 13 per cent that were downgraded

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:03pm, 21 Apr, 2023

