Hong Kong’s bourse has proposed tougher requirements for listed companies about disclosures of climate and sustainability-related risks and opportunities. Photo: Shutterstock
ESG: Hong Kong firms need technology’s help to meet tougher sustainability disclosure requirements, forum speakers say

  • Fintech will help companies face the challenge of meeting more stringent international and local standards, legal expert says at Earth Forum
  • Emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence are also poised to help with the effort, says Friends of the Earth chairperson

Martin Choi
Updated: 7:30pm, 21 Apr, 2023

