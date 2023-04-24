Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Over US$68 billion withdrawn from Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover, but emergency merger swells profit

  • The bank saw US$68.6 billion withdrawn in the first quarter alone, it said Monday in what is likely its final quarterly report
  • Net profit grows to 12.4 billion francs after holders of high-risk Credit Suisse debt were wiped out in the emergency takeover in March

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Apr, 2023

