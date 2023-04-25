Standard Chartered will update investors on its first-quarter performance on April 26, followed by HSBC on May 2. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Standard Chartered ready first-quarter report cards as investors watch for financial stresses, China growth signs

  • Standard Chartered expected to report a slight dip in first quarter results compared with the same period in 2022, according to consensus estimates
  • Banks in Asia should be able to withstand ‘knock-on effects’ from recent banking stresses, according to S&P Global Ratings

Chad Bray
Updated: 10:04am, 25 Apr, 2023

Standard Chartered will update investors on its first-quarter performance on April 26, followed by HSBC on May 2. Photo: Bloomberg
