Hong Kong stocks fell to a four-week low, led by tech leaders including Alibaba Group, as some investors cautioned valuations may have risen well ahead of earnings and economic recovery in mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index slumped 1.4 per cent to 19,684.49 at 10.30am local time, the lowest level since March 28. The Tech Index tumbled 2.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite retreated 0.2 per cent.

Alibaba Group declined 2.6 per cent to HK$84.65 while Tencent Holdings slipped 2.3 per cent to HK$337. HSBC dropped 0.8 per cent to HK$55.50 and developer Longfor Group lost 0.5 per cent to HK$22. Gains of 1 per cent to 1.7 per cent in China Life, CK Hutchison and CNOOC tempered losses.