A screenshot of Tiger Brokers’ mobile app for stock trading. Photo: Handout
Tiger Brokers set to expand in Hong Kong to catch online rival Futu as city’s market breaks trading records

  • Tiger Brokers is looking to close the gap with Futu Holdings after the Hong Kong market broke trading records in 2022
  • Firm pledges to deliver online trading services with cheaper transaction costs and tech-driven support to attract new clients

Enoch Yiu and Pearl Liu

Updated: 1:59pm, 25 Apr, 2023

