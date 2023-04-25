A screenshot of Tiger Brokers’ mobile app for stock trading. Photo: Handout
Tiger Brokers set to expand in Hong Kong to catch online rival Futu as city’s market breaks trading records
- Tiger Brokers is looking to close the gap with Futu Holdings after the Hong Kong market broke trading records in 2022
- Firm pledges to deliver online trading services with cheaper transaction costs and tech-driven support to attract new clients
