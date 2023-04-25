The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Swiss bank UBS raked in US$28 billion from wealthy clients before takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse

  • The net new money included US$7 billion that came in the 10 days after the takeover of its smaller rival was announced
  • The inflows were a bright spot in a first quarter that saw UBS miss estimates for profit as it set aside US$665 million for litigation

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:32pm, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE