The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters
Swiss bank UBS raked in US$28 billion from wealthy clients before takeover of troubled rival Credit Suisse
- The net new money included US$7 billion that came in the 10 days after the takeover of its smaller rival was announced
- The inflows were a bright spot in a first quarter that saw UBS miss estimates for profit as it set aside US$665 million for litigation
The Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse on the Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters