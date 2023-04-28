Demand for green real estate and property management services in RCEP economies is growing. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong firms’ green real estate expertise gives them an edge to expand in RCEP economies: HKTDC-Link Asset report
- The joint report by the HKTDC and Link Asset Management identified four areas of growth for Hong Kong firms including climate risk assessment and green financing
- Hong Kong has a well-established testing, inspection and certification industry and is seen as an experienced player in handling a volatile climate, according to the report
