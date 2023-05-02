A Shein logo is pictured at the company’s office in the central business district of Singapore. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push SEC to order audit of Shein ahead of planned IPO, over Uygur forced labour fears

  • The US lawmakers want the SEC to order an independent audit of Shein to verify the company does not use Uygur forced labour as a precondition for a US IPO
  • Rights groups and governments have accused China of forced labour and internment of Uygurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority, in Xinjiang - a charge Beijing denies

Reuters
Updated: 10:40am, 2 May, 2023

