A Shein logo is pictured at the company’s office in the central business district of Singapore. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push SEC to order audit of Shein ahead of planned IPO, over Uygur forced labour fears
- The US lawmakers want the SEC to order an independent audit of Shein to verify the company does not use Uygur forced labour as a precondition for a US IPO
- Rights groups and governments have accused China of forced labour and internment of Uygurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority, in Xinjiang - a charge Beijing denies
