The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on August 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Morgan Stanley plans 3,000 more job cuts as deal making slumps
- Firm will shed 5 per cent of staff, excluding financial advisers and personnel supporting them, sources say
- Morgan Stanley reported a 32 per cent decline in its merger advisory and a 22 per cent slump in its equity-underwriting business in the first quarter
