HSBC also said it would pay its first quarterly dividend since 2019 of 10 US cents a share and would buy back up to US$2 billion of its shares.

The London-based bank, which generates the bulk of its pre-tax profits in Asia, took US$432 million in reserves for potential soured loans, compared with US$639 million in the year-earlier period. The prior year’s quarter included US$410 million in provisions related to its Chinese commercial real estate loans portfolio and its exposure to Russia.

HSBC gave its latest financial report card just days after crosstown-rival Standard Chartered reported a 9.4 per cent jump in net profit to US$1.16 billion in the first quarter, driven by strong growth in its Asia and cash management businesses.

Shares of HSBC rose about 1 per cent to HK$56.65 in Tuesday’s morning session in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement.

Noel Quinn, HSBC’s CEO, speaks during the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang

The results came just days ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting in Birmingham on Friday, where investors are expected to consider a set of proposals by frustrated minority shareholders to increase its dividend payouts and consider radical structural changes to the lender to increase shareholder value, including potentially spinning off its Asian arm.

Ping An Insurance Group, the bank’s biggest shareholder, has escalated a war of words over the bank’s future strategy, calling for HSBC’s Asian business to be separately listed in Hong Kong.

HSBC has pushed back, saying a spin-off of its Asian operations would result in a “material loss of value” and “significantly dilute” the international business model that underlies the bank’s strategy.

A portion of the bank’s shareholder base remains frustrated by the lender’s decision to suspend its dividend three years ago at the request of its chief regulator in the United Kingdom in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

HSBC resumed paying a dividend in 2021 and pledged to a dividend payout ratio of 50 per cent for 2023 and 2024, excluding “material significant items”, in February after announcing its biggest annual dividend payment in four years.

Revenue rose by 68 per cent to US$19.7 billion in the first quarter, while net interest income jumped by 36 per cent to US$8.95 billion in the period.

Net interest margin, an important measure of profitability, rose 50 basis points to 1.69 per cent, compared with 1.19 per cent in last year’s first quarter. It was 1.68 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The bank’s business in Asia saw its pre-tax profit more than double to US$5.8 billion as Hong Kong’s and the region’s economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow by 3.5 per cent this year and 3.1 per cent in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund. It grew 2.7 per cent in the first quarter, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, the city’s leader, said on Tuesday.

In HSBC’s global banking and markets segment, pre-tax profit rose by 73 per cent to US$2.04 billion in the first quarter. The commercial bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$4.81 billion, compared with US$1.79 billion a year earlier.

