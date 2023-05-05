Companies will be under greater pressure to enhance biodiversity-related reporting from 2024 once the TNFD framework is released in September. Photo: AFP
Companies will be under greater pressure to enhance biodiversity-related reporting from 2024 once the TNFD framework is released in September. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong-listed Swire Properties, Towngas and Vitasoy volunteer to pilot test imminent global biodiversity disclosure framework

  • Swire Properties, Towngas and Vitasoy are pilot testing the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures framework due to be launched in September
  • Input from Swire Properties will be used to help develop guidelines for the infrastructure and real estate category of the TNFD framework, official says

Martin Choi
Updated: 8:30am, 5 May, 2023

