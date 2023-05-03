A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Alibaba, HSBC lead sell-off in Hong Kong stocks as US banking crisis infects markets before likely rate increase

  • US equities fell overnight amid steep losses in regional banking stocks after regulators seized First Republic Bank
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its target rate again later today in what analysts said could be the final hike in 2023

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 12:44pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
A pedestrian looks at an electronic screen displaying stock prices and the Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE