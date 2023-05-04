Conveyor belts transport coal into piles at Lianyungang port in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Conveyor belts transport coal into piles at Lianyungang port in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

Climate change: China trails global financial firms in committing to end investments in coal projects, study shows

  • Of the 200 or so ‘globally significant’ institutions with formal policies restricting investment in coal-related projects, only three are from China, according to the IEEFA
  • Institutions have identified coal as a risky investment and see climate risk as a financial risk, the Ohio-based think tank’s Christina Ng said

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:15am, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Conveyor belts transport coal into piles at Lianyungang port in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Conveyor belts transport coal into piles at Lianyungang port in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE