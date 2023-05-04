Bull sculptures seen outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks jump from 1-week low as Fed hints at rate pause while mainland markets reopen to strong holiday data
- Traders cheer the prospect of an imminent pause in the Fed’s tightening cycle, following recent bank failures and recession risks
- Markets in mainland China resume trading after a three-day closure with strong data aiding buying sentiment, despite frustration among global investors
