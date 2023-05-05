‘Hong Kong is emerging as a leader in green finance,’ said Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong well positioned to be a leader in green finance, technology, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- Government is focused on achieving self-reliance in science and tech as it aims to make the city a low carbon economy, Chan tells forum
- MTR Corporation boss Jacob Kam, said Hong Kong has the infrastructure to make it an attractive city for the best talent
