Hong Kong well positioned to be a leader in green finance, technology, says Financial Secretary Paul Chan

  • Government is focused on achieving self-reliance in science and tech as it aims to make the city a low carbon economy, Chan tells forum
  • MTR Corporation boss Jacob Kam, said Hong Kong has the infrastructure to make it an attractive city for the best talent

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 7:39pm, 5 May, 2023

‘Hong Kong is emerging as a leader in green finance,’ said Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
