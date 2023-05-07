People eating barbecued food during the 5-day Labour Day holiday in Zibo, in China’s eastern Shandong province. Photo: AFP
Banks roll out ‘barbecue loans’ to businesses in China’s new grilled-food capital Zibo as they compete for new borrowers
- Banks in the city in Shandong province are offering fast, cheap loans to barbecue restaurants and suppliers in a bid to capitalise on the craze
- Zibo emerged as a popular tourist destination after its barbecued food became an internet sensation, sparking a massive influx of visitors
