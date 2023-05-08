Residential buildings under construction at the Honor of China project, originally developed by defaulted Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. before sold to state-owned rival China Resources Land Ltd., in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China property bonds’ road to recovery fraught with risks amid drawn-out restructurings, gloomy sector outlook, and volatile markets
- Investors in global bonds from China’s property developers should brace for a bumpy ride on account of uncertain cash flows and unpredictable restructuring outcomes
- Macroeconomic risks also cloud the outlook as concerns remain about a US recession, tighter liquidity in developed markets, and a potential banking crisis
Residential buildings under construction at the Honor of China project, originally developed by defaulted Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. before sold to state-owned rival China Resources Land Ltd., in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg