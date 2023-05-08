“Since the borders reopened earlier this year, the overall economy in Hong Kong has recovered well during the first quarter, driven by increasing consumption and an influx of tourists,” said HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Exchange Fund continues its comeback with US$12.5 billion gain after border reopening sparked market rally
- It is the best result since the second quarter of 2020 and follows a US$9.35 billion return in the final three months of 2022
- Hong Kong’s gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions from September before fully reopening borders in January, has revived economic and market momentum
