Hong Kong’s Central business district. Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, a lawmaker, says he has received complaints from scores of SMEs that have found their bankers had “tightened up their commercial lending”. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, a lawmaker, says he has received complaints from scores of SMEs that have found their bankers had “tightened up their commercial lending”. Photo: Elson Li
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong lawmakers ask HKMA to seek more support from banks after SMEs see trimmed credit lines, tougher collateral requirements

  • Banks are ‘taking away your umbrella during heavy rain’, commerce sector lawmaker Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung tells Legislative Council meeting
  • HKMA will encourage lenders to try their best to support SMEs, ‘as long as they can manage their risks’, CEO Eddie Yue says

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:47pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, a lawmaker, says he has received complaints from scores of SMEs that have found their bankers had “tightened up their commercial lending”. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, a lawmaker, says he has received complaints from scores of SMEs that have found their bankers had “tightened up their commercial lending”. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE