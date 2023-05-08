Berkshire Hathaway trims its stake again in the Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD. Photo: Bloomberg
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in world’s No 1 EV maker BYD again, selling 1.96 million shares for US$58.9 million

  • The share sale on May 2 has reduced Berkshire’s holding in Shenzhen-based BYD to 9.87 per cent from 10.05 per cent
  • Berkshire has disposed of over 110 million shares in BYD since August 24, according to public disclosures on Hong Kong stock exchange

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:24pm, 8 May, 2023

