Berkshire Hathaway trims its stake again in the Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD. Photo: Bloomberg
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in world’s No 1 EV maker BYD again, selling 1.96 million shares for US$58.9 million
- The share sale on May 2 has reduced Berkshire’s holding in Shenzhen-based BYD to 9.87 per cent from 10.05 per cent
- Berkshire has disposed of over 110 million shares in BYD since August 24, according to public disclosures on Hong Kong stock exchange
