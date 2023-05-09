Night cityscape of Hong Kong’s Central District with Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC Main Building and Standard Chartered Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
HSBC reaches deal to buy out China fund partner Jintrust Fund Management: sources
- HSBC strikes deal with Shanxi Trust under which the Chinese state-owned company will sell its entire 51 per cent holding in the joint venture to the bank
- HSBC, which currently owns a 49 per cent stake in HSBC Jintrust Fund Management, has eyes on China’s US$3.8 trillion fund management market
