Night cityscape of Hong Kong’s Central District with Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC Main Building and Standard Chartered Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
HSBC reaches deal to buy out China fund partner Jintrust Fund Management: sources

  • HSBC strikes deal with Shanxi Trust under which the Chinese state-owned company will sell its entire 51 per cent holding in the joint venture to the bank
  • HSBC, which currently owns a 49 per cent stake in HSBC Jintrust Fund Management, has eyes on China’s US$3.8 trillion fund management market

Reuters

Updated: 12:24pm, 9 May, 2023

