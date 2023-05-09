The logo of a Credit Suisse and UBS are seen in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
UBS brings Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner on board, names Todd Tuckner CFO as merger nears
- The appointments come as the two Swiss banks aim to complete the 3-billion-franc (US$3.37 billion) deal as soon as this month
- The combined firm will operate with five business divisions, seven functions and four regions, and also Credit Suisse, UBS said in a statement
