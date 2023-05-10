Women in Asia expect to retire at around 63 years of age, which translates into an average of 22 years of retirement life to be funded, according to Fidelity International. Photo: Shutterstock
Women in Asia more insecure than men about retirement funding, but only 29 per cent feel investing is for them: survey
- Men are significantly more likely than women – 35 per cent versus 29 per cent – to take advantage of investing for their retirement-income needs, survey says
- Less than a third of women are confident about funding their retirement, but only 29 per cent feel that investing is for them, Fidelity finds
