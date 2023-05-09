Former and current HKMA CEOs and the city’s financial secretary get together with scores of staff and key bankers to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the HKMA. Photo: Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities plan GBA Wealth Management Connect scheme overhaul, allowing Chinese investors access to global equities
- GBA authorities finalising details of expanded Wealth Management Connect scheme, allowing mainland investors to buy global equity products
- The spillover impact of the banking crisis in the United States and Europe on Hong Kong and broader Asia is ‘minimal’
