Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, US. Photo: Reuters
Boeing’s CEO is confident 737 deliveries in China to resume soon as airlines seen locking in capacity at a time of surging air travel
- China’s airlines can’t afford to sit on the sidelines and watch other carriers lock in capacity when Boeing and Airbus SE’s factories can’t keep up with booming sales
- Air travel is surging after China ended its Covid-era lockdowns, and the nation’s carriers need workhorse jets like the 737 MAX to meet burgeoning demand
