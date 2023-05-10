A pedestrian walks near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City in January. Photo: AFP
US accounting regulator finds ‘unacceptable rate’ of shortcomings in mainland China audits
- Public Company Accounting Oversight Board found significant deficiencies in first review of audits of mainland Chinese firms listed in the US
- US regulator reached a deal last year to access mainland audit records for the first time
