People use an escalator during the Golden Week holiday in Macau on May 3, 2023. Photo: AFP
Insurers in Hong Kong, Macau need to tap talent from Greater Bay Area and beyond, industry leaders say
- Helping employees to live in Zhuhai, train in Macau and work in Hong Kong would help retain talent, says industry federation chairperson
- Insurers must invest in people as well as technology, because the latter alone will not solve all issues, leaders of HSBC Life and Prudential say
