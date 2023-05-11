The employees of a provider of IT services to Shanghai Pudong Development Bank protest outside a branch of the bank’s in Shanghai on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Weibo
Banking & finance
Banking & Finance

WeChat post about 70 per cent pay cut by employee of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank unit sparks protest over salaries at lender’s IT vendor

  • Protests made headlines because millions of Chinese employees are worried about wage incomes and job prospects, consultant says
  • SPDB says employees and the outsourced IT firm are in talks to find common ground

Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:39pm, 11 May, 2023

