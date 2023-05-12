China’s carbon emissions are set to hit record high. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images
China’s carbon emissions are set to hit record high. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images
Business of climate change
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s carbon dioxide emissions set to hit all-time high in 2023 based on current projections, topping 2021 peak: report

  • Carbon emissions by the world’s top emitter grew 4 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a year earlier to hit a record high
  • Higher emissions driven by economic rebound after the end of long zero-Covid policy, stimulus measures and weak hydropower generation

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 8:00am, 12 May, 2023

