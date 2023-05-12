The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
China property developer Fantasia faces key shareholder revolt on debt restructuring plan

  • Fantasia said if its second-biggest shareholder TCL opposes the proposal, it could derail the debt restructuring plan, and shareholders may even get zero recovery
  • Fantasia has already secured creditors’ support for its debt restructuring, and any disruption at this stage could undermine an already advanced process

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:57pm, 12 May, 2023

