The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China property developer Fantasia faces key shareholder revolt on debt restructuring plan
- Fantasia said if its second-biggest shareholder TCL opposes the proposal, it could derail the debt restructuring plan, and shareholders may even get zero recovery
- Fantasia has already secured creditors’ support for its debt restructuring, and any disruption at this stage could undermine an already advanced process
