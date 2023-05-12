The total green and sustainable debt issued in Hong Kong, including both bonds and loans, increased by more than 40 per cent from 2021 to US$80.5 billion last year. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong has subsidised over 220 green and sustainable debt instruments with over US$71.5 billion in issuances, treasury chief Christopher Hui says
- Government will continue to accelerate the development of Hong Kong into an international centre for green and sustainable finance, Hui tells event
- The green and sustainable finance grant scheme provides subsidies to eligible bond issuers and loan borrowers to cover their bond issuance and external review expenses
