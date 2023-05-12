A 3 Italia mobile phone store, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings, in Rome. Photo: Bloomberg
Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison to form new Italian telecoms company with private-equity firm EQT
- Hong Kong conglomerate’s Wind Tre will transfer its active network equipment and wholesale mobile and wholesale fixed communications services business in Italy to new company
- The new firm will have an enterprise value of US$3.7 billion
