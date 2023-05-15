A man rests outside Exchange Square, the building housing the stock exchange in Hong Kong, on May 2, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks fluctuate as China’s central bank injects more long-term liquidity amid signs of weak demand
- China’s central bank kept its medium-term lending interest rate at 2.75 per cent for the ninth straight month, in line with market expectations
- The People’s Bank of China offered 125 billion yuan (US$18 billion) of medium-term lending facility, 25 billion more than the amount maturing in May
