A Heng Feng Bank logo is seen in this picture. Photo: Weibo
Chinese banks seek to nurse bruised interest margins with deposit-rate cuts as slowing economy bloats savings
- Since the pandemic, China cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 50 basis points to 3.65 per cent but one-year deposit rates have remained steady at 2.26 per cent
- Deposit growth has surged amid a glut of savings with a first quarter rise of 9.9 trillion yuan (US$1.4 billion) following last year’s 17.8 trillion yuan surge
