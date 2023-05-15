Absa Group controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania and serves millions of customers on the continent. Photo: Shutterstock
Absa Group controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania and serves millions of customers on the continent. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Absa Group plans to open office in Beijing to serve Chinese firms with operations in Africa

  • The Pan African lender, which expects to launch the advisory office by the year-end, is awaiting approval from South African authorities
  • Absa signed an agreement for a three-year US$200 million working capital facility with China Development Bank last month

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Absa Group controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania and serves millions of customers on the continent. Photo: Shutterstock
Absa Group controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania and serves millions of customers on the continent. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE