Absa Group controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania and serves millions of customers on the continent. Photo: Shutterstock
Absa Group plans to open office in Beijing to serve Chinese firms with operations in Africa
- The Pan African lender, which expects to launch the advisory office by the year-end, is awaiting approval from South African authorities
- Absa signed an agreement for a three-year US$200 million working capital facility with China Development Bank last month
