A man walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index at Exchange Square in Hong Kong on March 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, JD.com lead Hong Kong stocks as famous money manager buys tech and investors bet on more Beijing support
- Investors bet on more government support for China’s economy after industrial production and retail sales in April fell short of economist expectations
- Michael Burry, famous for predicting the 2008 housing crisis, doubled his holdings in Alibaba Group Holding and tripled his stake in JD.com
