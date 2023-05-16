Futu and UP Fintech trading apps will be removed from China app stores this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Futu and UP Fintech take down trading apps in China to fully comply with CSRC requirements on access to offshore equities
- UP Fintech Holding’s app Tiger International and Futu Holdings’ app Futubull will be removed from app stores in China this week
- Both firms cited compliance with the Chinese Securities and Regulatory Commission as reasons for the China app store removals
