Futu and UP Fintech trading apps will be removed from China app stores this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Futu and UP Fintech trading apps will be removed from China app stores this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Futu and UP Fintech take down trading apps in China to fully comply with CSRC requirements on access to offshore equities

  • UP Fintech Holding’s app Tiger International and Futu Holdings’ app Futubull will be removed from app stores in China this week
  • Both firms cited compliance with the Chinese Securities and Regulatory Commission as reasons for the China app store removals

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 8:19pm, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Futu and UP Fintech trading apps will be removed from China app stores this week. Photo: Shutterstock
Futu and UP Fintech trading apps will be removed from China app stores this week. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE