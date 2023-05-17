A screen showing various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks fall as investors wait on tech earnings, fret over China recovery and US debt-ceiling fight
- Investors are looking to tech giants’ earnings reports for positive signs after recent economic data released by China proved underwhelming
- Threat of US default over debt-ceiling fight looms over markets
A screen showing various index figures at the Hong Kong Connect Hall at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong on May 16, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg