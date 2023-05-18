A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on April 26, 2023. Photo: AP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on April 26, 2023. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Alibaba, SMIC pace Hong Kong stocks as investors anticipate China policy support in wake of weak economic data

  • The ‘silver lining’ in China’s weak economic data could be further policy support, including a cut to the reserve-requirement ratio, Invesco strategist says
  • ‘Recovery will strengthen gradually, driven by consumption, and in turn by gains in labour income,’ Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Thursday

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:29pm, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on April 26, 2023. Photo: AP
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on April 26, 2023. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE