A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on April 26, 2023. Photo: AP
Alibaba, SMIC pace Hong Kong stocks as investors anticipate China policy support in wake of weak economic data
- The ‘silver lining’ in China’s weak economic data could be further policy support, including a cut to the reserve-requirement ratio, Invesco strategist says
- ‘Recovery will strengthen gradually, driven by consumption, and in turn by gains in labour income,’ Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Thursday
