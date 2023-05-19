Pedestrians walk past a stock ticker outside Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Banking & Finance

Alibaba results weigh on Hong Kong stocks, with Baidu, Tencent and Meituan putting index on course for weekly loss

  • Alibaba’s results broadly reflect concerns about China’s reopening losing momentum, Natixis analysts says
  • Alibaba’s earnings prove to be a drag on Chinese internet bellwethers, pulling Tech Index lower

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:40pm, 19 May, 2023

