The Macau Galaxy casino. The casino operator has seen a revival in its fortunes following the return of tourists. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment’s revenue jumps 72 per cent as tourists return, to create 900 jobs for locals

  • Casino firm controlled by the family of Hong Kong tycoon Lui Che-woo posts first-quarter revenue of HK$7.05 billion (US$901.8 million) versus HK$4.1 billion a year ago
  • The opening of Galaxy’s convention centre and two new hotels will create 900 jobs for Macau residents

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:22pm, 22 May, 2023

