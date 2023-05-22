The Macau Galaxy casino. The casino operator has seen a revival in its fortunes following the return of tourists. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment’s revenue jumps 72 per cent as tourists return, to create 900 jobs for locals
- Casino firm controlled by the family of Hong Kong tycoon Lui Che-woo posts first-quarter revenue of HK$7.05 billion (US$901.8 million) versus HK$4.1 billion a year ago
- The opening of Galaxy’s convention centre and two new hotels will create 900 jobs for Macau residents
