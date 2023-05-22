Women stand in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Building in Shanghai on April 3, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Syngenta’s US$9.26 billion IPO seen as ‘huge feather in the cap’ to lure foreigners to China’s market, analysts say
- The 65 billion yuan (US$9.26 billion) offering is expected to boost foreign fund interest in China’s onshore equities market
- The listing will be a ‘huge feather in the cap’ of Chinese equity markets and exchanges, says an analyst
