SVB in March became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade. Photo: Reuters
First Citizens sues HSBC for stealing SVB staff and secrets as part of ‘Project Colony’ scheme
- HSBC poached 42 bankers and misused SVB’s confidential, proprietary and trade secret information following the takeover in late March, complaint says
- David Sabow, who switched to HSBC from SVB, is identified in the complaint as ‘the chief architect of this scheme’
