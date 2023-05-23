Lufax’s headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Getty Images
Ping An-backed Chinese online lender Lufax reports 86 per cent drop in first-quarter profit, hints at small firms’ post-Covid struggles
- Challenging economic and operating environments impacted the industry and firm’s core small-business customers during the first quarter, CEO says
- Company extended 57 billion yuan (US$8.1 billion) in new loans in the first quarter, a 65 per cent decrease from a year earlier
