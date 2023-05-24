The Bank of England in the City of London. The banks have the opportunity to respond to the provisional findings before the CMA makes its final decision in the matter. Photo: AP
HSBC and 4 other banks broke UK competition law with bond-trading communications: regulator

  • UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has provisionally found that five big banks including HSBC shared ‘sensitive’ information about bond trades
  • Lenders could face fines in inquiry that has been ongoing since 2018

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 7:04pm, 24 May, 2023

