Fitch has revised the outlook for Hong Kong’s banking sector on the back of an improving economy. Photo: Shutterstock
Fitch lifts Hong Kong banking sector’s outlook to ‘improving’ from ‘neutral’, citing strengthening economic recovery
- Fitch Ratings says it expects solid net interest income, improving fee income and moderating credit costs to drive double-digit profit growth for sector this year
- Hong Kong banks’ impaired loan ratios are likely to stay elevated in the near term because of their exposure to the mainland’s distressed real estate sector
